In St. Petersburg, law enforcement agencies interrupted the concert of the Russian performer SCALLY MILANO at the Giant Hall club. Izvestia publish footage of what happened on Sunday, April 23.

“The concert is over. Attention, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region is working. We prepare documents and organize everything for the exit. We kindly ask you to comply with all legal requirements of the police officers,” one of the police officers said after SCALLY MILANO performed one song.

The musician left the stage. The audience immediately put forward several assumptions about the reasons for the cancellation of the concert. So far, no official comment has been received from the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to some eyewitnesses, the performance was interrupted due to banned substances found in the toilet of the venue. There were speculations that one of the underage fans had overdosed on these substances. There were reports that the girl died, but later it became known that she was alive.

Other concert goers told Izvestia that the main reason for the cancellation was that SCALLY MILANO’s performance was not authorized.

“I went to the policeman, they told me that a lot of things happened, but the main thing is that this is an unauthorized concert, ”said one of the eyewitnesses.

According to Izvestia, the concert was sanctioned, and there were no fatalities. Law enforcement officers conducted a check on the use of prohibited substances among the audience.

Earlier, on April 8, police officers and investigators visited bars on Dumskaya and Lomonosov streets in St. Petersburg, which unexpectedly started working after their scandalous closure at the end of March. The institutions were suspected of involving minors in the systematic use of alcohol. In some places, employees refused to open the doors to the security forces. As a result, I had to use grinders.