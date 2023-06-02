In the Kherson region, the police found caches with fuses and cartridges left by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Kherson region, police found caches of ammunition left by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported to Lente.ru in the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region.

According to the agency, the security forces examined the territory and noticed 93 head fuses, three head projectiles from the Grad installation, three shots and three starting charges from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher (RPG) and one projectile of 152 and 125 mm caliber near the village of Chaplinka.

In addition, in the village of Staraya Mayachka, on an abandoned farm, law enforcement officers seized a box with 16 armor-piercing incendiary cartridges. The last hiding place was located in the arm of the irrigation canal between the villages of Sofiyivka and Chumatsky Way. There were 33 rounds for a mounted anti-tank grenade launcher and a box of grenades for another mounted grenade launcher.