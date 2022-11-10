In Kostroma, the security forces detained the owner of the nightclub “Polygon” Mirzoev in the case of a fire

In Kostroma, the security forces detained the owner of the burned-out Polygon nightclub, Ikhtyar Mirzoev, in connection with a deadly fire. On Thursday, November 10, reports REN TV with a link to the source.

The police are currently investigating him. In the near future, a preventive measure will be chosen for him. Mirzoev is charged with committing a crime under article 219 (“Violation of fire safety rules, resulting in the death of two or more persons through negligence”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the Sverdlovsk District Court arrested Natalia Belenogova, the director of the Empire company, who organized the work of the Polygon, for two months.

In Kostroma, on the night of November 5, the Polygon nightclub owned by the deputy of the regional Duma Ikhtiyar Mirzoev burned down, killing 13 people. The Department of the Investigative Committee (IC) for the region opened a criminal case under the article on causing death by negligence to two or more persons.

The investigation believes that the officials did not conduct checks at the Polygon for a “long time”. Due to problems with fire safety, a tragedy occurred, suggest in the UK.

Ikhtiyar Mirzoev is a deputy of the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh convocations of the local duma.