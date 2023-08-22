In Ingushetia, the police detained a drug courier who equipped a cache of mephedrone

In Ingushetia, the police detained a 31-year-old native of Vladimir, who equipped a cache with more than a kilogram of “synthetics” in Dagestan. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Ingushetia.

A criminal case was initiated against the man under article 228.1 (“Illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The suspect has been taken into custody.

The examination showed that there was mephedrone in the cache. During the search, 541.06 grams of the same banned substance were found and seized from the detainee.

Earlier, the Krasnodar Regional Court sentenced Andrei Musienko and Andrei Tevs, who, as part of an organized criminal group (OCG), were engaged in the production and distribution of drugs. They produced more than 10 kilograms of mephedrone, which they packaged in 21 plastic bags and hid in an abandoned building.