“Kommersant”: in the pre-trial detention center, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB and the Ministry of Emergency Situations took over the recruitment of the accused for the special operation

Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Federal Customs Service and the Federal Bailiff Service began recruiting suspects and accused into military units participating in a special military operation (SVO). Kommersant (Kommersant) writes about this.

As the publication points out, all these structures are ordered to establish active interaction with military registration and enlistment offices. The directives sent by departments to investigators and interrogators indicate that when conducting criminal investigations, they are required to explain to suspects and defendants aged 18 to 65 years that they have the right to enter into a contract with the Ministry of Defense. In return, the suspension and then termination of criminal prosecution, as well as the expungement of criminal records, are guaranteed. Also, the criminal case is completely terminated after the award of a state award, the end of hostilities or “loss of life or health.”

According to the publication, after the initiation of a criminal case, the defendant is now almost immediately offered to go to a special operation. If he agrees, the information of the person under investigation is sent to the military registration and enlistment office, and if the decision is positive, the criminal prosecution is suspended at the request of the Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, stated that prisoners convicted of serious crimes can apply for an amnesty for participating in the SVO, since they “atone for the crime with blood on the battlefield.”

However, at the same time, cases were reported when fighters who returned from the North Military District remained in the status of convicts. Thus, a soldier of the “Storm Z” detachment from Volgograd complained about his unexpunged criminal record; in addition, instead of the money he was entitled to, he received from 40 to 70 thousand rubles. The Russian said that he was going to go to the North Military District again, but could not do so due to the lack of a military ID. The military registration and enlistment office explained to the fighter that expunging a criminal record is not within their competence.

There are about 700 thousand Russian soldiers in the Northern Military District zone

There are almost 700 thousand Russian military personnel in the area of ​​the special military operation in Ukraine. Putin announced this on June 14 during a meeting with participants in the “Time of Heroes” program. The head of state noted that the authorities are already thinking today about how to organize and provide support to all those who will complete their service in the special military operation zone.

At the same time, in December 2023, the Russian leader noted that 617 thousand military personnel were participating in the North Military District. According to him, the fighters participating in the Northern Military District have to hold a front line more than 2,000 kilometers long.

Traitors and pedophiles were prohibited from going to the Northern Military District

Only those involved in cases under non-serious articles of the Criminal Code can go from Russian colonies, prisons and pre-trial detention centers (SIZOs) to SVO. It follows from this that those convicted and accused of crimes against the sexual integrity of minors, treason, espionage, terrorism and separatism, and arms smuggling cannot apply to be sent to the SVO.

At the same time, earlier it became known about the return home of a resident of Vladivostok, who was sentenced to 24 years for reprisal against a woman, involving her rape. The convict went to the Northern Military District after a year in the colony, and three months later he appeared in Vladivostok. The husband of a raped Russian woman expressed confidence that the former convict, who has received freedom, will commit a crime again.