Mexico.- The popular metal band ‘Slipknot’ had a presentation in Guadalajara last Tuesday, December 6, but one of the members of the group experienced a unforgetable experience.

Surely the band, and himself michael pffaf (percussionist of the group) who was the protagonist of the confusing experience, will not forget the concert in Jalisco for anything in the world.

What happened is that the musician, whom everyone knows as ‘Omelet Man’, had to fight the security guards of the event because they did not allow him access to the stage.

Apparently, ‘Omelet Man‘, it was regarded as a fan by those in charge of event security, and therefore they had to hold himuntil the members of the Staff realized what had happened and released him before something bad happened.

Through a video that is circulating on social networks, you can see how the singer struggles with security members, while everyone prevents the singer from continuing his course.

It was impossible for the workers to recognize the artist because he was wearing a white mask that clearly hid his true identity, until the Staff allows him to go on stage and then begins to make plea-shaped movements towards the guards, to later make praises and hearts to their fans.

On the curious situation, the group has not issued any comments on their social media accounts, but have only dedicated themselves to thanking the effusive audience they had.