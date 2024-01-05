President of the STF states that the “coup has been buried”, but that hatred “is still present in Brazilian life”

The president of STF (Supreme Federal Court), Minister Roberto Barroso, stated that “there was an immense failure in the intelligence service, both by the police and the military” on January 8, when extremists invaded and vandalized the Três Poderes buildings, in Brasília.

“If it wasn’t a failure in the intelligence service, it was complicity. Which would be even worse. So there was a failure in the intelligence service and there was a failure in the security forces. The PM [Polícia Militar] He wasn't on the street, nor did he arrive in a reasonable time. Not even the presidential battalion. There was a mixture of omission, incompetence and complicity”declared Barroso in an interview with the newspaper CNN this Friday (January 5, 2024).

The president of the Supreme Court stated that there was “an undue process of politicization” of the Armed Forces “already undone”What a “there was a very difficult moment”.

“In life, an institution can be dramatically affected by bad leadership”he said.

Barroso also stated that the “coup has been buried” after the extremist acts, but that “hate is still present in Brazilian life”. According to him, January 8 was one of the episodes “saddest in the history of Brazil. And certainly the saddest in the history of the Supreme Court, at least from a physical point of view”.

The minister said that, upon arriving at the STF headquarters after the depredations, there was “very indignant”. He said that the then president of the Court, Rosa Weber, told everyone that the plenary would be rebuilt by February 1, 2023.

SOCIAL MEDIA

According to the president of the STF, social networks had a “mixed paper” in campaigns “misinformation with hate speech and often lies to take away people’s credibility”. For Barroso, this was an important process in the “spreading of hate”.

Barroso also declared that the country lived through a period in which “Important leaders in the country regularly attacked institutions and sought to undermine their credibility. And they personally offended their members.”. She did not name names.

“Conservatism is a legitimate way of thinking about life, like any other. Democracy has a place for liberals, for progressives, for conservatives. The problem is not conservatism. The problem is capture by extremism, because extremism is intolerant. Authoritarian populism is anti-institutional”he stated.