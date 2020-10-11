A case has come on social media against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) for threatening comments and threatening the family for their poor performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL. . After which the security of Dhoni’s residence on Simlia Ring Road in Ranchi has been increased.

As of now, no formal complaint has been lodged with the police on social media following a threat from a headgear named Vijay, but outside his residence on the instructions of the preferred Superintendent of Police, Ranchi after the news headlines in the media. Police personnel have been deployed for security, while police patrolling has been increased in the surrounding area.

Security was increased for both Dhoni’s Ranchi residence at Harmu and Simlia.

Ranchi Rural Superintendent of Police Naushad Alam said that as soon as the news of this threatening trend was received on social sites Instagram, the security of both MS Dhoni’s residence in Ranchi’s Harmu and Simlia has been beefed up. He said that Dhoni’s residence was already guarded and after the threat, it was decided to increase security. He said that the technical team has also been trying to identify the accused for the arrest of the accused, soon the arrest of the threatened head would also be ensured.

Officers issued strict instructions to security personnel

Here, a policeman posted in security outside MS Villa Dhoni’s residence ‘Villa House’ in Ranchi said that it has been instructed by the senior officials not to allow any anti-social elements to wander around Eid and In the event of any suspicious person being found, it has been instructed to apprehend the local police station.

Jharkhand State Cricet Association strongly condemns the threat

Here, Ajay Nath Shahdev, vice-president of Jharkhand State Kikrate Association, has expressed strong condemnation on the social media and the threatening remarks made on Ranchi’s Yuvraj Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Jiva. Shahdev has said that social media has become quite toxic at present. Bad people do not desist from throwing mud at anyone without thinking and making indecent remarks. He said that people should not forget that cricket is a game and should be taken as entertainment but people forget this and keep the dignities at bay.

Shahdev said that Mahi of Jharkhand has proudly raised the head of entire India in the cricket field on many occasions and in such a case, the dirty comments being made on him or his daughter will not be tolerated. He said that Facebook and Twitter should be serious and put very strict criteria to ban dirty and lewd comments. He said that comments made on Captain Cool and his daughter Jiva are not tolerable, stern action should be taken against the commentator. The JSCA vice-president said that the central government will have to enact very stringent laws to stop the extremely lewd comments, dirty abuses, false information and threats being made on social media, only then such acts will be curbed.