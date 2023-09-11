IIn August 2019, a Georgian citizen was shot at close range in Berlin’s Tiergarten. The crime is attributed to Russian secret services. A contract killing by the secret services of another state in the middle of the public, in the middle of Berlin. It is one of many cases that show how globally networked authoritarian regimes now operate. The presidents of the German intelligence services have long been warning urgently about very far-reaching influence and ongoing espionage by China in Germany. And the repression of dissidents and dissidents by Iranian secret services continued to increase after the nationwide protests began in Iran in September 2022 – including on European soil.

International terrorism, including from Islamists or right-wing extremists, economic espionage, attacks on critical infrastructure, organized crime, but also disinformation and influence campaigns – these threats to our security do not stop at national borders. At the same time, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which violates international law, has mercilessly exposed our vulnerabilities in the IT security of digital systems and critical infrastructures: attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines or large-scale IT attacks on the Internet that bring energy supplies or traffic to a standstill can show that our infrastructure is extremely vulnerable.