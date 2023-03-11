A work table was held with authorities from the 21 municipalities that make up the operational region of Acatlán de Osorio, to improve public safety implementations.

That is why they implemented timely actions to improve and detect these recurring illegal activities that allow the State Police to generate new actions to improve these instances within the place.

At the same time, the command operation was launched between the State Police and the 21 municipal security corporations in the area for security implementation.

The operational meetings will continue with the objective of evaluating the effectiveness of the police deployment that was implemented.

The commitment to be present with the operational implementation coordinated to guarantee the tranquility of families.