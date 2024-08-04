Security | “Don’t do it” – A tattoo entrepreneur warns about cheap tattoo equipment from online stores

Safety|There are real dangers in using tattoo equipment from online stores, says a tattoo entrepreneur.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Chinese Temu sells tattoo machines and inks for less than 20 euros. The tattoo entrepreneur warns inexperienced subscribers. The EU is harmonizing measures regarding the chemicals contained in tattoo inks. The new product safety regulation will enter into force in the EU in December 2024.

Chinese online store Temu sells tattoo machines and inks on its website at the cheapest price of less than twenty euros.

Tattoo entrepreneur from Helsinki Teemu Brotkin the message to anyone considering ordering this kind of tattoo equipment is clear: “Don’t do it.”

According to Brotkin, an inexperienced user can unnecessarily endanger his own health or the health of another person he has tattooed.

“First of all, if you don’t know how to use a tattoo machine, you can grind the skin into mincemeat.”

On the other hand, the customer cannot be sure what the tattoo inks contain. According to Brotkin, such substances can react under the skin in an unexpected way.

in the EU has been using the REACH regulation since January 2022. It harmonizes measures at the EU level regarding dangerous chemicals contained in tattoo and permanent pigmentation colors. The restriction requires, for example, that the label of the tattoo ink mixture contains a list of ingredients and appropriate safety-related information.

Brotkin, who runs a tattoo studio in Helsinki’s Töölö, talks about tattoo equipment with 20 years of experience in the field. The tattoo equipment sold by Temu is not a new thing in itself, as similar equipment has been able to be ordered online for a long time, says Brotkin.

According to Brotkin, if you want a tattoo, you should get it done by a professional in the field.

Temu has become the most popular in Finland among foreign marketplaces, and with that, things and goods that can be ordered on the internet, even dangerous ones, have resurfaced even more strongly.

In Temu, for example, a “professional wireless tattoo machine set” with dyes is sold for around 50 euros. The cheapest price for a tattoo machine alone is around 300 euros from a Finnish online store.

I supported a leading expert in consumer products Pipsa Korkolainen states that today you can order anything online.

“It’s unfortunate and the authorities can’t do anything about it,” Korkolainen continues.

Korkolainen urges consumers to be careful and considerate.

“Often, if the product is coming from outside the EU, the EU’s product safety requirements are not taken into account.”

Customs supervisory director Kari Marjamäki on the other hand, says that the figures for online shopping at customs have increased significantly since the summer of last year. Among other things, medicines, chemicals, biocides, i.e. chemical pesticides, and electronics are subject to customs. The pirate phenomenon can also be seen in customs control.

“Online shopping is usually a challenge because of the volumes.”

According to Marjamäki, Customs strives to control the goods traffic in foreign trade with targeted inspections.

Customs uses various control technologies, one of which is through-lighting. According to Marjamäki, the automation of the flow of goods and the utilization of modernized technology are central to the monitoring of online shopping.

Interest rate according to the legislation regarding the control of online shopping is being reformed in the EU.

According to the new general product safety regulation (gpsr), all consumer goods sold in the EU must comply with strict safety standards. The purpose is to ensure that every product sold under gpsr is safe for consumer use.

“Through that, there is a possibility that the owner of the online marketplace can be obliged to remove content or the operator can be blocked for a certain period of time,” says Korkolainen.

The general product safety regulation is scheduled to enter into force in December of this year.