Security Digital ID increases people’s power over their own data – Citizens provide critical feedback in a consultation

Reforms are also coming to personal IDs. The sex of those born five years from now cannot be inferred from their gender.

Next The introduction of the digital identity card in 2006 has raised fears among some citizens. When statements were collected on the government’s draft proposal, there were an exceptional number of them from the public – and the feedback was almost invariably critical.

There were 651 statements, more than 500 of which were submitted by private individuals.

Many feared that digital ID would be mandatory and was strongly associated with various coronary interventions, coronary vaccinations, and coronary passports. There were also doubts about the security of the solution.

“The statements showed a very strong concern that Finland would become a Chinese-style control state, where it wants to monitor the movement of people,” said the Information Management Council of the Ministry of Finance Maria Nikkilä at a background event for journalists on Tuesday.

However, the fears expressed by citizens are misunderstandings. The digital identity card is voluntary, meaning that no one is obliged to use it, and the identification methods currently in use will remain in use alongside it for a long time to come. According to the authorities, the aim is precisely to improve the power of citizens to decide what information they provide, to whom and when.

Digital an identity card is an electronic version of an official identification document issued by the police. In practice, it means a mobile application that can be downloaded to a smart device, with which you can prove your identity just like today with an identity card or electronic services with bank IDs.

“The application can be used to pick up a package from a kiosk or even identify with the Tax Administration’s electronic service,” says Nikkilä.

There are no middlemen in the ID provided as a public service, and in each situation, the person can choose for themselves what information to share. For example, if a user needs to prove that they are of legal age, they can only show their age instead of their full ID.

Because both telecommunications connections and personal information are encrypted, the state should not even be able to know what information and to whom the user has shared it.

Contrary to public fears, the data will therefore be more private in the future. At present, a lot of information comes to the attention of providers of brokerage services and identification devices about how and what kind of services everyone uses.

Application is free of charge for the user and can be used by anyone who has a valid passport or identity card issued by a Finnish authority.

When dealing with the certificate, it is checked either with the functionality integrated into the cash register system or with an inspection application, which is also free of charge. Nikkilä says that the inspection application can also be downloaded by a private individual, ie the seller and buyer of a used car, for example, can agree to check each other’s identities.

In the absence of an intelligent device, a natural person identification device will be used in public services. It is a separate identification tool issued by the Digital and Population Information Agency (DVV) that enables electronic identification for public transaction services. As with the application, the introduction of an identification device also requires a passport or identity card issued by a Finnish authority.

The identification device is chargeable, and Nikkilä estimates that it will cost the user 25 to 60 euros, depending on how much they are used.

If a person does not want to use a smartphone or an identification device, all the old authentication methods will still work. If you want to use the identification device but cannot afford to purchase it, you could possibly get it like a passport or ID card with a Kela commitment.

In addition, a paid foreign transaction service will be introduced, which will be issued by DVV and will be able to identify with transaction services in Finland. It can be used by people who may not even plan to move to Finland, but who do business with the Finnish authorities, for example, because of their business.

Digital The identity card is part of the government’s program, which states that the goal is to promote the possibility of electronic identification for Finns and those living in Finland and the development of effective identification solutions.

The reform involves two completely new laws: the Digital Identity Services Act of the Digital and Population Information Agency and the Digital Identity Card Act. In addition, the legislative proposals include changes to a number of existing laws, such as the Passport Act and the Support Services Act.

The aim of the government’s proposals is to deliver in the early autumn.

Minister of Local Government Sirpa Paatero (sd) said on the occasion that Finland wants to be a leading country in the promotion of technology. Initially, digital media will be introduced on the public side, but nothing will prevent them from being used elsewhere.

“In the future, more services could be attached to the certificate, such as loyalty cards from different companies or membership cards for associations,” Paatero said.

The EU is also in the process of proposing legislation to lay the foundations for wallet applications for European digital identity. With wallet applications, users could identify themselves, prove their driving license or show their diplomas, and sign documents when cross-border.

VM’s specialist Laura Kolisen Finland pays attention to coordinating national work with EU preparations in order to avoid costs and duplication of development work. In many respects, the goals are already consistent.

Also the personal identification system is going to be new. According to the current target, from 2027 onwards, the gender of its holder can no longer be deduced from the personal identity number (hetu) in accordance with the government program. Nowadays, the last number of a dog is even for women and odd for men, in the future the individual number will be random.

Information on gender is not removed from the population information system, but with the change it will only be distributed to health care operators, for example in justified cases. The aim is to improve the protection of privacy and prevent discrimination.

However, the current ones will not be deleted, ie the personal identification number already given cannot be changed to gender neutral.

Others The amendments to the law are due to enter into force at the beginning of next year. In the reform, for example, more signs will be added to hunts in order to improve the adequacy of personal identification numbers.

Getting a hat is also made easier and faster than at present, so that students and employees coming to Finland, for example, can register themselves with a mobile application before entering the country. At the same time, the need to use organization-specific codes is reduced when a foreigner receives a hat right from the beginning of the transaction.

Specialist of the Ministry of Agriculture Henriikka Tammes said at the event that the change, for example, would speed up foreigners’ access to society’s services and thus promote work-based immigration.

In addition, a unique ID will be introduced alongside the personal ID. It does not replace the personal identity number, but it can be used, for example, by companies and organizations that cannot or do not want to process personal identity numbers for data protection reasons.