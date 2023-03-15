The officials of the security cabinet, the trustees and the commanders of all the corporations were present yesterday at the meeting chaired by the Mayor Gerardo Vargas, to finalize the details of the iimpressive operating that will be implemented on the beaches and holiday centers to guarantee the security in Easter week.

Achieving a white balance is the main objective of the authorities, and in advance the commanders of the Municipal Police, Transit, Firefighters, Red Cross, of Summa, declared themselves ready and waiting for them to be given the starting voice to start the work 100 percent, 24 hours a day, 7 days of the week they will carry out. They will also be supported by National Guard and the Navy of Mexico.

The mayor will personally carry out supervision tours during the holiday season and the secretary, Genaro García, says that there will also be musical groups on distant beaches such as San Juan, for the entertainment of families.

Of course, in order for the total security objectives It is necessary to have the collaboration of vacationers, as always, to avoid fatal accidents it is recommended not to drive drunk or tired, check vehicles well before going on the road and comply with all the regulations of the Traffic and other corporations.

Potpourri. Before Easter, next March 18, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the entire government of the Fourth Transformation prepare a great march, with which they intend to fill the Zócalo of Mexico City again. Initially it was contemplated to commemorate the anniversary of the oil expropriation, but with the friction they have had with United States legislators, they have decided to add the issue of going out to defend national sovereignty. It can also be interpreted as a counter-march to the demonstration made by the opposition against Plan B of the electoral reform.

QUIRINO. Suddenly all the batteries from the press came down on the ex-governor and current ambassador of Mexico in Spain, Quirino Ordazsupposedly for having invested more than one billion pesos in the Mar de Cortés Aquarium and granting it to his cousin, businessman Ernesto Coppel Kelly.

“THE CHAPO”. Sinaloa, Badiraguato, “El Chapo” G., his mother, Mrs. Consuelo Loera, and her son Ovidio, monopolized the national spotlight yesterday when President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the letter that the lady gave him only asked him to help him get a visa for one of his daughters to visit “El Chapo” in prison in the United States.

“I greeted her, she is an older person and I am not ashamed of anything, because I do not establish relations of complicity.” He explains that the letter was handed over to Foreign Affairs, after the process was completed at the US embassy.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor’s Office recognizes the enormous firepower that Ovidio and “Los Chapitos” have.

WILL IT BE CLAUDIA? Some interpret the photo that was released of Mayor Gerardo Vargas with Claudia Sheinbaum as a clear “line”.