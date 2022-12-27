Security decree, news for NGOs and for victims of violence

The governmentpending final approval budget law where only the yes is missing Senate but it is a formal passagework on a new plan for the Safety. After the examination of the draft developed with a coordinated work of the Prime Minister Giorgia Melons and Interior Minister Matteo Planted– reads the Corriere della Sera – the approval could already arrive in the executive meeting scheduled for tomorrow or at the latest in that of the next week. Warning and more severe penalties for whom threat the women and does not respect i measures already set, daspo extended to minors which are part of baby gangcode of conduct for NGO which they perform rescues at sea: the government is ready to launch the security decree.

There technical meeting of legislative offices is fixed for this afternoon at the Palace Chigi. To combat the criminal phenomenon of baby gang – continues the Corriere – it was decided to expand the application of the daspo also ai minorsprovided they have accomplished 14 years. The measure will be taken in the more serious cases and will provide for the prohibition to attend some areas just as is already the case for adults. Along the lines of the measure adopted after Willy’s murder Montero – massacred with kicks and punches in September 2020 – even those under the age of 18 will thus be able to suffer the ban to enter the public places and stay in nightlife places. To combat bullying episodes via the web, the prohibition Of usage of the cell phone and of others Electronic devices.

