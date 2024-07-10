Security Decree, the amendment of the League: more serious to commit crimes near stations. The rule

The joint commissions Constitutional Affairs And Justice of the Chamber have given the green light to an amendment wanted by the League and inserted in the security bill, the law which has as its first signatory Igor Iezzi del Carroccio provides for the introduction of an aggravating circumstance for crimes committed inside trains or in the areas or in the vicinity of metro stations. And on X the Lega leader Matteo Salvini returns to the charge and rejoices over the rule that also stops the postponement of sentences for mothers: “Pregnant women or women with children under one year – writes Salvini on social media – which are guilty of crimes that foresee it they will go to prison. A measure wanted by the League against those cowardly pickpockets and thieves who, taking advantage of the state of pregnancy, act with impunity and rob citizens, workers and tourists, often trying to hit the most fragile and elderly. Enough!“.

Stealing a wallet at the San Babila stop, for example, it will become more serious – explains La Stampa – than stealing it in a bar in Andria. Or, breaking someone’s arm to rob them on the beach at Anzio will result in a more lenient sentence than breaking it to rob them on the regional train. Enna-Syracusefor which a more severe sentence. As the amendment is written, the aggravating circumstance applies to any crime. And that is, corrupt The train conductor, for example, It provides for the aggravating circumstance that bribing the municipal messenger does not provide, unless you bribe the messenger in the square of Termini station and the train conductor in line at the registry office, in which case the situation is reversed.