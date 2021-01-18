Security Cyber ​​Security Center warns of “porn blackmail scams” ​​whose sender claims to have described the recipient of the message and extort money from him

Among other things, the sender of the scam messages claims that he has full access to the recipient’s device and that he has been following the recipient for the past few months.

Transportand FICORA Cyber ​​Security Center warns of so-called porn blackmail scams.

Security Specialist Aino-Maria Väyrynen says that the Cyber ​​Security Center has received reports of scam messages from many parts of Finland.

“Scam messages have come to both businesses and individuals. Obviously, the targets have been random, ”says Väyrynen.

“These scams are a kind of spam, millions of these are sent every day around the world. You may end up on the spam list by accident, and even these messages may not be aimed at those who have used adult entertainment services. ”

By email in the blackmail messages sent, the scammer claims to have secretly portrayed the recipient of the message while visiting an adult entertainment site, the Cyber ​​Security Center describes in its bulletin. The scammer claims the filming was done with malware installed on the computer and tries to extort money from the recipient.

Screenshot An image of an adult entertainment-themed blackmail message published in January 2021 by the Cyber ​​Security Center.­

According to the Cyber ​​Security Center, a lot of messages are circulating. The spelling of the messages varies, but what is common is the claim that the recipient’s device has been hacked. The sending address of the messages is also disguised so that it looks as if the message came from the recipient’s own email address.

At least some of the messages are in Finnish. According to the Cyber ​​Security Center, a lot of messages have been sent on the same topic in previous years as well, but the translations have been of lower quality then.

The Cyber ​​Security Center has published a picture of a blackmail message in circulation in January. The sender of that message claims that he “has full access” to the recipient’s device and that he has “followed” the recipient for the past few months.

In addition, the sender claims to have photographed the recipient and can “send the video with just a click of the mouse” to the respondent’s social network and email contacts.

According to the Cyber ​​Security Center, allegations of, for example, hijacked contact or contact information are false.

At the beginning of the year, the police in South-East Finland received several criminal reports of such blackmail messages sent by e-mail. Criminal Constable Juha Koistinen says the ransom required in the messages is over thousands of euros.

Cyber ​​Security Center and police remind that ransom should not be paid.

The Cyber ​​Security Center instructs those concerned about malware that hijacks the camera on a computer or mobile device to cover the camera with, for example, tape, a sticker, or other protection that allows the camera to be used when needed and covered at other times.

The best way to protect yourself from malware is to keep your computer’s operating system and software updates up to date and to install software only from trusted sources. However, this campaign was not about malware material but pure scam.