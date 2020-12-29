Security Cyber ​​attack on Parliament is not unique, although the investigation of a suspected espionage crime is rare in Finland – this is how the expert assesses the attack

The Krp also investigates hacking against Parliament as a suspected espionage, which is rare in Finland. However, cyber-attacks on political actors and the business world are already commonplace.

To Parliament hacking is a serious, albeit not unique, case, says Aalto University’s Professor of Cyber ​​Security At Jarno Liml.

Parliamentary information said on Mondaythat Parliament was the target of a cyber attack in the autumn, which was detected during internal technical control. The attack jeopardized data security in some of Parliament’s e-mail accounts, some of which belonged to MPs.

The preliminary investigation of the case has been carried out by the Central Criminal Police (CPC), which has not wanted to provide precise information about the investigation. Limnekl understands the scarce information line of the police.

“Everything is still a bit speculative about the case, but I fully understand that you don’t want to go into details about how the matter is being investigated and what the different ways are involved,” Limnekl says.

After the case went public, the Speaker of Parliament Anu Vehviläinen and the president Sauli Niinistö condemned the act and described the attack as being “A serious insult to our democracy and Finnish society”.

“It is an important signal in the direction of the perpetrators and, of course, others to state clearly that the heads of state are awake and consider the act wrong. It was an important output when it comes to creating security and deterrence, ”Limnagl estimates.

Limnekl has been following the phenomena and evolution of the cyber world for a long time. In 2018, he co-wrote with the Minister Jaakko Iloniemi with Threat imagescalled a book that deals with the new and the old threats to society.

Different levels of information breaches and leaks are targeted at parliaments and political actors around the world who are the subject of intelligence activities.

“These are often told in public, but some are never told. Other countries are being spyed on, and the corporate world is also being the subject of active espionage. Various actors are interested in important product development information of companies. ”

To Parliament According to the CRP, the preliminary investigation into the hacking was launched in late autumn. The hacking is investigated as a suspected gross hacking and espionage.

Espionage is a rare criminal term. Criminal Commissioner Tero Muurman of the central criminal police justified the criminal title To HS for it, the fact that the crime was committed against Parliament was not an injury. According to the Krp, one option is that the information has been acquired for the benefit of a foreign state or to harm Finland.

According to Limnekl, it is noteworthy that the police do not consider the act to be accidental or unintentional. The public has not been told what kind of information the authors may have gotten their hands on.

“Espionage is a suspicion when unauthorized access to information is suspected,” Limnekl says.

The minimum penalty for espionage is one year and the maximum penalty is ten years. Attempting to spy is also a punishable act.

A person is convicted of espionage who, in order to benefit a foreign state or harm Finland, acquires information about a matter affecting Finland’s security, the disclosure of which to the foreign state may cause damage to Finland’s national defense, security, foreign relations or national economy.

Krp: n according to the investigation, there has been co-operation internationally and with, among others, the protection police (Supo).

Supo’s duties changed last year in the direction of the intelligence service when new intelligence laws were passed in Parliament. Supo relinquished police pre-trial powers and is now increasingly focused on detecting threats to national security.

The investigation into the breach of information against Parliament is the first case since the legal reforms in which the Central Criminal Police is responsible for the preliminary investigation of a suspected espionage crime.

At the end of October published in the National Security Review Supo stated that foreign countries’ intelligence activities against Finland have continued despite the pandemic.

Due to the pandemic, the focus of espionage shifted somewhat to the cyber environment, i.e. the network. According to the Supo report, cyber espionage states were not immediately able to take full advantage of the situation.

The report was released on October 29th. The exact time of the data breach against Parliament has not been told, but it has been said that it took place in the autumn and that the preliminary investigation began in late autumn.

According to Supo, Russia and China target systematic cyber espionage and other intelligence activities in Finland.

Security improvement is a joint effort of society as a whole, Limnagl says. Technological security systems must be constantly developed and updated.

The classification of data in terms of sensitivity is important so that key data can be considered sufficiently strongly protected.

“The project is longer than a quarter or a term of government, it’s a continuous process of improvement,” Limnekl says.

He emphasizes a strong domestic security-focused business field, civic skills development, legislative means, international cooperation with “like-minded states” and a willingness to retaliate in a cyber-environment if necessary.

According to Limnekl, it is, after all, a matter of Finnish sovereignty.

“Many times even today, a lot can be achieved by putting basic security issues in order. No technology can replace the right, careful and vigilant attitude in the online world, even for MPs, ”says Limnekl.

“Even if the latest technologies are in place, people are well trained and everything is done just right, there is always a risk. There is no complete security. ”

Limnekl emphasizes that problems must be prepared for, even though not all attacks and attacks can be prevented. For example, the possibility of sensitive information falling into the wrong hands must be minimized, for example, so that sensitive information is not even exported to a network or digital format.

“For one reason or another, data breaches occur and you have to be prepared for how you handle the situation, starting with communication.”