After a week of several attacks in different parts of the country, the administration of Gabriel Boric advanced meetings and deployment of bills to shield the country from terrorist attacks. Legislators and officials assured that the region is not used to these events and “we are not going to get used to it either.”

An invitation that came to the three powers of the State of Chile. The Interior Minister announced a meeting that will take place this week in which the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches will sit at a table to expedite investigations into this week’s attacks.

And it is that two high tension towers and a railway bridge were the targets of the attacks that were claimed by the “anti-capitalist” group October 18 Movement, in demand that the crimes of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship be clarified.

Terrorist attack in three regions of Chile. © EFE

“We are talking about a very serious event that not only affects road connectivity, but also the tranquility of the region,” said the deputy governor of Ñuble, Claudio Martínez, where the attack took place. It is the third of its kind in just five days.

In an interview with CNN Chile, the presidential delegate of the Ñuble Region, Gabriel Pradenas, He said that it is essential “that the undersecretary and the presidential delegations are very coordinated to be able to develop the investigation as quickly as possible and we can generate what people are looking for, gather the evidence to find the culprits”

The Regional Presidential Delegate @Gapradenheld a conversation with @CNNChile what how @DPRNuble We are coordinated to advance with the investigation and deliver concrete results for the peace of mind of our neighbors. pic.twitter.com/kxlFrSekes — Regional Presidential Delegation of Ñuble (@DPRNuble) June 15, 2023



At the meeting that is expected to discuss this issue and other national security issues, they will seek “analyze the background that the different agencies have and agree on decisions to deepen and expedite the investigations. We are not willing for this type of event to be considered normal or part of our daily life,” said Interior Minister Carolina Tohá.

At the moment, the date of the meeting is unknown, although who will be at the meeting is anticipated: the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, the Police, the National Prosecutor’s Office and leaders of the Boric administration.

“It seems to us that there is a terrorist spirit in the events that have affected critical infrastructure, such as a railway line, high-voltage pylons – which seek to cut off electricity to large sectors of the population – or place an explosive device in a sector of high public confluence”, said the Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve.

For President Boric, who commented on the event in the middle of a meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, the country of the Southern Cone must work on structuring laws that allow it to strengthen its shields.

“The problem with the anti-terrorism law that Chile has today is that it is ineffective and, not only ineffective, but when it has been used, Chile has been condemned by international organizations for the misuse that has been given to it. (…) We are not against having an anti-terrorism law, we have a good one, a modern one and an effective one”, said the president.

The president also said that in the second half of this year he promises to advance a package of modifications to the current anti-terrorism legislation and, for now, in this regard, the Ministry of the Interior said that it is a possible criminal figure, it is possible to determine what terrorist behaviors can be argued in court.

With local media.