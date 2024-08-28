Beirut, New York (Al-Ittihad)

The UN Security Council unanimously agreed yesterday to renew the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for another year. UNIFIL patrols Lebanon’s southern border with Israel. Established in 1978, its mandate is renewed annually. Its current mandate was due to expire next Saturday.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed his country’s gratitude to the Security Council members for their tireless efforts in renewing UNIFIL’s mandate, considering that the renewal is “necessary to maintain stability in southern Lebanon.”

Mikati said in a statement: “The UN Security Council voted unanimously a short while ago on the resolution to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for an additional year.”

He stressed “Lebanon’s commitment to working closely with UNIFIL to confront the challenges and threats facing stability in the south, and he also renewed Lebanon’s commitment to implementing the relevant international resolutions, most notably Resolution 1701.”