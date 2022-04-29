The UN Security Council is scheduled to discuss the missile attack in kyiv next week. this Thursday, while the general secretary of the organization, António Guterres, visited the city, according to what the organization’s president on duty announced this Friday.

(Read: Bombings in kyiv sought to ‘humiliate the UN’, according to President Zelensky)

“During the Secretary General’s visit to kyiv yesterday (Thursday 28) there were missile attacks on the city and this is a very worrying matter“, said the British ambassador, Barbara Woodward, who presides over the Security Council during April.

(He is interested: Zelenski and Putin could meet at the G20 summit)

Woodward advanced that the highest decision-making body of the United Nations will discuss the issue during a meeting on Ukraine next week, already under the presidency of the United States.

The diplomat explained that her delegation has been in contact with the UN Secretary General and that both Guterres and his team are fine, but there are reports of civilian casualties.

Two projectiles hit kyiv on Thursday, just as the head of the United Nations was in the city to meet with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, according to local authorities, who attributed the attack to Russian forces.

Zelenski and Guterres after their meeting this Thursday in kyiv.

Tonight, the enemy fired on kyiv. There have been two hits in the Shevchenkivski district.

All emergency services are on site. Information about possible victims is being clarified,” the mayor, Vitali Klitchkó, ​​wrote on his Telegram channel.

Zelensky’s adviser, Mijailo Podoliak, also reported on the attack, stressing that the bombing took place during Guterres’ visit.

“The day before he was sitting at a long table in the Kremlin and today there are explosions above his head. A postcard from Moscow? (Need to) remember why Russia still has a seat in the Security Council?” your Twitter account.

EFE

More world news

– Anna Moldovan: the case of the minor who would have fled with her mother to Colombia

– President Biden asks Congress for $33 billion for Ukraine

– Brazil: the key moments in the case against former president Lula da Silva