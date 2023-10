The UK and US representatives to the UN, Barbara Woodward and Linda Thomas-Greenfield, at this Monday’s session | Photo: EFE/EPA/EDUARDO MUÑOZ

The United Nations Security Council rejected on Monday night (16) a proposed resolution presented by Russia that called for a humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.

The text had five votes in favor, four votes against and six abstentions, not reaching the minimum vote to be approved (nine of the 15 votes of the collegiate body).

The text also called for the release of hostages, humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians, but did not mention Hamas, even though it condemned violence against civilians and terrorism. On the 7th, the terrorist group carried out an attack that killed at least 1,400 people in Israel, the most lethal attack against Jewish civilians since the Holocaust.

After the vote, Barbara Woodward, the United Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, commented on why the Russian resolution was rejected in the Security Council.

“We cannot support a resolution that fails to condemn the Hamas terrorist attack. As my prime minister [Rishi Sunak] said earlier today, Hamas’ actions were an existential blow to the idea of ​​Israel as a safe homeland for the Jewish people,” Woodward said.

Following the example of Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States ambassador to the United Nations, the British representative appealed to avoid civilian deaths in the conflict and guarantee humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip, but again criticized the Russian text.

“This proposal and this process were not a serious attempt to reach council consensus,” Woodward said. Brazil also presented a proposed resolution on the war between Israel and Hamas to the Security Council, which has not yet been voted on.