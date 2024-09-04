New York (Agencies)

Slovenia’s UN envoy, who is president of the Security Council for September, said yesterday that council members’ patience was running out and that action was likely to be considered if a ceasefire in Gaza could not be reached soon.

Slovenia’s UN envoy, Samuel Zbogar, said there was growing concern in the council that there had to be some form of action, either a ceasefire or the council should consider what we could do to achieve a ceasefire.

“I am absolutely certain that in September things will have to go one way or another, not because we want to, but because I think patience has run out,” he said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday questioned how the warring parties in Gaza could agree to a truce to allow some 640,000 Palestinian children to be vaccinated against polio and not agree to a ceasefire.

The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2735 in June, which endorsed a three-stage plan put forward by US President Joe Biden to cease fire and release hostages in Gaza, while mediation efforts led by Egypt, Qatar and the US have not resulted in an agreement.

Asked what action the Security Council could take if the June resolution was not implemented soon, Zboujar said there were many tools at the Council’s disposal, adding, “We must move forward with the implementation of resolution 2735 because the Council has been waiting for the past three months for the implementation of this resolution.”

At the same time that Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated yesterday on the “X” platform that he is working to stop negotiations aimed at a prisoner exchange deal and a truce in Gaza, the Hebrew Broadcasting Authority expected that the mediators would publish a compromise proposal tomorrow to reach a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.