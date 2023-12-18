The UN Security Council will discuss the Gaza war again this Monday and will probably vote on a resolution presented by the United Arab Emirates to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian territory.

The session had been scheduled for 3 p.m. local time, but was postponed to two hours later to allow for last-minute negotiations. on the vocabulary of the text, especially in references to the cessation of hostilities.

The United States has already vetoed resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza twice alone, arguing on one occasion that he did not recognize Israel's right to defend itself and on another that he did not demand the release of all the hostages in the hands of Hamas as a condition for stopping the fighting.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen shows images of people kidnapped by Hamas during the United Nations Security Council meeting.

Amnesty International has already requested in a message addressed to the United States to accept that resolution because “any use of the veto will mean more killings, hunger and suffering,” in the words of its secretary general, Agnès Callamard on her X account (formerly Twitter), a message copied to President Joe Biden and the State Department.

The resolution includes a phrase that “calls for an urgent and sustained cessation of hostilities” that allows humanitarian access, and that is where the United States could object, thus supporting its ally Israel, which opposes any type of truce with the argument that it would help Hamas to rearm and organize.

Except for that phrase, the resolution focuses on the mechanisms to guarantee the entry of humanitarian aid, that they should be monitored by the UN “for a period of one year”, and calls for the unconditional release of the hostages held by Hamas but also for an end to attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The Security Council has already met six times to discuss the Gaza issue, arriving only on one occasion to agree on a resolution without vetoes to request “urgent and prolonged humanitarian pauses” in the war. So, the United States opted to abstain.

EFE