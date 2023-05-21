UN Secretary-General also advocated changes to IMF and World Bank in speech at G7 summit

The Secretary General of UN (United Nations), António Guterres, said it was necessary to reform the UN Security Council and the Bretton Woods agreement, responsible for the creation of the World Bank and the IMF (International Monetary Fund) after the 2nd World War. He said it was necessary to bring them up to date with current realities.

“Global financial architecture is outdated, dysfunctional and unfair”he told journalists in Hiroshima, Japan, where the G7 summit is taking place, a group with some of the largest economies in the world.

“Given the economic shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, [o Conselho de Segurança] failed to fulfill its primary function as a global safety net.”he said.

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived in Japan last Saturday morning (May 20, 2023) to participate in the G7 summit, despite the fact that Ukraine is not officially on the list of invited countries (Australia, India, Brazil, Korea South, Vietnam, Indonesia, Comoros and the Cook Islands).