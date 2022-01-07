The diplomats report that there is most likely “no joint statement”. Previously, a conviction by the UN Security Council was not forthcoming because China and Russia were interfering. Only in 2017 did the council reach a rare agreement, after which North Korea was imposed sanctions over nuclear and missile tests.

North Korea reported Thursday that a hypersonic missile hit a target 700 kilometers away without error. The projectile landed in the Sea of ​​Japan. A month earlier, the regime of the isolated communist-ruled country said it had tested a hypersonic missile for the first time.

Such missiles are so fast, five times faster than sound, that existing defense systems cannot or hardly intercept them, but have a shorter range than so-called ballistic missiles and are not yet subject to a UN ban. The organization has banned ballistic missiles. North Korea claims it has the right to test hypersonic missiles.

#Security #Council #meeting #North #Korean #missiles