The UN Security Council held the first meeting devoted to the danger of the spread of mercenaries in Libya, in the countries of the region, which was reflected in the incidents in neighboring Chad that led to the death of President Idriss Deby Itno.

The session, which was closed by a request submitted by the African member states of the Security Council (Kenya, Niger and Tunisia), was held long before the Chadian president was killed ten days ago, in circumstances that remain unclear, while it was officially announced that he was at the front after an attack by Chadian rebels from Libya.

Diplomats said that the number of foreign mercenaries in Libya is estimated at “more than twenty thousand. The new Libyan authorities have requested their departure, and months ago the United Nations and the great powers requested that. Several sources stated that no one mentioned during the meeting the beginning of the withdrawal of these militants whose deployment represents a new threat.” The militaries of the region, most of which suffer from a shortage of equipment and training.

A diplomat, who requested anonymity, indicated that the request to leave as soon as possible, in statements or decisions, has “an impact” on the countries of the region and the peace and security in the Sahel region. Another diplomat said that some countries have warned of the danger of solving a problem in Libya by creating another problem in neighboring countries.

Two diplomatic sources confirmed that the 15 member states of the Security Council directly linked the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libya and what happened in Chad. “By linking the two issues, the lines will change in the coming days and weeks,” one of the sources added, noting that after what happened in Chad, we no longer talk “in a vacuum.”

The second diplomatic source said that those gathered “unanimously recognized this link” and the necessity to “do something”, so what remains to be known. Diplomats stated that there is consensus in the United Nations to discuss the need for a coordinated withdrawal, reform of the security sector in Libya, the demobilization and reintegration of former combatants, and the need to accompany this withdrawal process.

A diplomat said that Kenya has called for expanding the mandate of the United Nations political mission in Libya to include monitoring the country’s southern borders, but it is an idea that is difficult to achieve and will lead to a change in the dimensions of the mission. The UN Security Council recently added to the UN mission a ceasefire monitoring unit consisting of sixty people.

However, this formula is totally insufficient to oversee the withdrawal of mercenaries, and to organize the demobilization and disarmament of armed groups.

Diplomats warned that “without good control and without effective support, what happened in Chad could be repeated in this country or extend from the Sahel region to the Horn of Africa, Sudan, South Sudan, Niger, Ethiopia, the Central African Republic and Mozambique.”