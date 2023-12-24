Security Council.. Gaza and Emirati diplomacy
A major and historic diplomatic success achieved by the United Arab Emirates and its delegation in the UN Security Council by passing Resolution No. (2720), which requires the entry of more urgent and necessary humanitarian aid into Gaza and the protection of civilians. It is an Emirati success after the failure of draft resolutions similar to it in the recent period, with the approval of 13 countries out of 15 in the Security Council, and America and Russia abstained.
While politics is the art of the possible, diplomacy is the application of this art in international relations and the corridors of international institutions, and diplomatic success internationally and in the “United Nations” and the “Security Council” is a faithful expression of the strength of the state that adopted it, its value among countries, and its respected position, had it not been for the persistent effort that Emirati diplomacy and the Emirati negotiator in the “Security Council” and with all influential parties made it possible to overcome the American “veto” and issue the new and important international resolution.
The decision that the UAE and the Arab countries succeeded in achieving is not the endgame, neither for the UAE nor for the Palestinians, but it is an important and influential step in the right path, and what is not fully realized will not be left behind. Based on rationality and political realism, success came in this UN resolution, and the majority of countries welcomed it, led by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, Jordan, Yemen, Britain, and the United Nations, and other countries will naturally follow suit, because this resolution is a resolution that carries within it a practical foundation for a real solution that leads to a cessation of peace. Opening fire, stopping the war, and pushing for peace and the two-state solution, which represents the real and practical solution to the oldest issue in the entire Middle East.
For those who do not know or do not want to know, Security Council decisions are difficult, and are not issued except after broad consensuses between countries, led by the great powers, which have the right to veto. Any decision goes through processes of push and pull, changes, concessions, and multiple formulations, until the decision is complete and expresses even Part of the position required according to differences and contrasting viewpoints, and the media reported some details of the arduous negotiations that preceded the issuance of the international resolution in the corridors of the Security Council and outside it until it was approved and issued.
Some dissatisfied, ideologues, and delusional people are not convinced by international resolutions, because they simply do not understand the balance of power in the world, nor how international institutions work, nor the nature of the broad relationships necessary for success, nor the difficulty of precise negotiation that requires important flexibility and balance, and in any case it cannot be a copy of speeches. “Abu Ubaida” or “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi” or “Al-Zawahiri” and the rest of the extremists around the world, of all religions and sects.
There are two trends towards what is happening in Gaza in the region: a rational, realistic Arab trend that works intensively politically and diplomatically by holding Arab and Islamic summits, issuing UN resolutions, intensifying relief and humanitarian aid, and seeking a quick ceasefire and calm, which is an effort led by Arab countries, and there is a trend that seeks to inflame the situation further in Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan and Yemen, and it works in every way to expand the circle of war, threaten navigation and international maritime transport routes, threaten the straits, and raise the language of slogans high. The Arab trend is the only one that is beneficial to Palestine, the state and the people. As for the second trend, it widens the wounds of the Palestinians and makes matters worse. Finally, the accumulation of political and diplomatic efforts and their wise and skillful management is enough to move the situation in the right direction, and that is what the UAE has done.
