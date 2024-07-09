Ahmed Murad (Aden, Cairo)

The UN Security Council adopted a new resolution to extend the mandate of the United Nations Mission in Yemen to support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) for an additional year until July 14, 2025, denouncing the Houthi group’s insistence on obstructing the UN mission and its freedom of movement in the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa, and calling on it to facilitate the mission’s patrols and the performance of its duties. The international resolution stipulated the extension of the mandate of the UN mission without changing its basic tasks, which include monitoring the ceasefire agreement in the city of Hodeidah, as stipulated in the “Stockholm Agreement” signed between the internationally recognized Yemeni government and the Houthi group in December 2018.

With the issuance of the resolution, the Houthi group continues its violations of international and UN resolutions, which constitutes evidence of the group’s desire to thwart peace efforts and endeavors.

The Yemeni writer and political analyst, Mahmoud Al-Taher, explained that the Houthi group has insisted since the establishment of the UNMHA mission in early 2019 on placing obstacles that limit the freedom of movement of the UN mission, which has prevented it from performing its work and tasks in the best possible way, which proves the Houthis’ unwillingness to respond to efforts aimed at achieving a lasting peace that preserves the blood of the Yemenis and ends their suffering.

Al-Tahir said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the UN mission was supposed to monitor the ceasefire, but the reality deviated from this framework to the point that the UN mission itself became monitored by the Houthi group, which diminished its role, and its presence became of no great importance, whether in terms of monitoring the ceasefire or monitoring weapons smuggled to the Houthis through Al-Hodeidah Governorate.

Al-Tahir said that the five years following the Stockholm Agreement, signed in December 2018, witnessed many violations by the Houthi group, which weakened the efforts and endeavors of the UN mission aimed at supporting the implementation of the agreement, which includes a ceasefire in Hodeidah, and supervising the redeployment of forces in the city and ports of Hodeidah, Salif, and Ras Issa. He pointed out that the Houthi group’s insistence on escalatory practices confirms that it is not inclined towards peace, but rather is working to expand its sphere of influence at the expense of Yemen’s security and stability.

As for the writer and political analyst, Saleh Abu Awadhal, he explained that the presence of the United Nations mission in the Yemeni province of Hodeidah did not contribute to alleviating the suffering of civilians under the control of the Houthis, and that since the signing of the Stockholm agreement, nothing new has occurred on the humanitarian level, but rather the sea and land mines planted by the Houthis continue to harvest civilians. Abu Awadhal said: The Houthi group will continue to evade all international agreements, and the solution lies in an international humanitarian intervention that begins with lifting the Houthi occupation of the port of Hodeidah. Otherwise, the humanitarian tragedy will continue to escalate even more, as famine is slowly killing children in a city that is hot in the summer.