New York (Agencies)

The United Nations Security Council yesterday extended the mandate of the African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia until December 31, 2024.

The official website of the United Nations stated that in a resolution adopted unanimously under the number 2748, the Council authorized the member states of the African Union to continue to deploy up to 12,626 regular troops, including 1,040 police personnel, within the African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia until the end of this year.

The resolution urged traditional and new donors to support the African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia, the trust fund administered by the United Nations Support Office in Somalia to support the Somali security forces, and its proposed successor mission, to enable Somalia to strengthen its efforts to combat Al-Shabaab.

The Council requested the Secretary-General to continue to provide a logistical support package through the United Nations Support Office in Somalia to support the Somali security forces, and decided to continue support for approximately 20,900 Somali army or police personnel, in joint or coordinated operations with the African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia, until 31 December.