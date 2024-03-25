The United Nations Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for the first time since the start of the Gaza war. To the anger of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, the United States, Israel's main ally, did not block the resolution with a veto this time. Washington abstained, while the other fourteen members of the Security Council voted in favor.

The ceasefire should last at least until the end of Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting that ends on April 9. The resolution also calls on the warring parties to provide ample scope for humanitarian aid so that starving Gazans can finally be supplied with food and water. In addition, the resolution calls for the release of all remaining hostages taken by Hamas following its bloody October 7 raid on southern Israel.

The resolution was highly welcomed, especially on the Arab side. “The Palestinian people have suffered greatly,” said Algeria's UN Ambassador Amar Bendjama, whose country is also currently part of the UN Council. “This carnage has gone on for far too long.” According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, which is under the control of Hamas, more than 32,000 Palestinians have now been killed in the Gaza Strip. About 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas raid on Israel.

Hamas, which has suffered heavy losses in recent months, also welcomed the resolution in a statement. According to the organization, this could also open the way for a new exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

Resolutions ignored

The Security Council resolutions are binding in themselves. Yet the question is whether Israel will now accept this. In the past, the country has frequently ignored UN resolutions. Nevertheless, this resolution does have significance. If Israel continues to fight against Hamas in Gaza, it will be even more likely to be portrayed as a country that ignores international law at will.

It was not without reason that Netanyahu strongly opposed such a Security Council resolution. Shortly before the vote, he threatened that a senior Israeli delegation that was in Washington to discuss an offensive desired by Israel at the border town of Rafah would no longer be sent to the US if the Americans did not use their veto in the Security Council. Afterwards he confirmed that the delegation would indeed no longer leave for the US.

The traditionally close bond between Israel and the US has come under increasing pressure due to the war

A White House spokesperson called Netanyahu's response “disappointing.” The traditionally close bond between Israel and the US has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks due to the war.

The Israeli government is not in favor of a temporary ceasefire and certainly not of a permanent ceasefire. She makes no secret of her preference to launch an offensive at Rafah to clear Hamas' last major pocket of resistance in the Gaza Strip. However, the US has been advocating a temporary ceasefire for several weeks on humanitarian grounds and states that Israel should refrain from such an offensive in any case, as long as there is no serious evacuation plan for the approximately 1.3 million civilians living in Rafah. sought refuge from the violence of war.

Dire food situation

Israel has also significantly limited the supply of aid to Gazans since October last year. The food situation is particularly dire in northern Gaza. Hospitals are increasingly reporting deaths of children who succumbed to malnutrition.

“It is of the utmost importance that massive humanitarian aid is delivered now,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said during a visit to Jordan on Monday. “This means opening access points, this means a concentration of efforts from all involved and without obstacles and restrictions from the Israeli side.”

Various versions of a resolution calling for a truce had been circulating for months. However, the US blocked this several times with a veto, because they felt that insufficient attention was paid to the hostages. Last Friday, however, Russia and China also blocked an American resolution calling for a truce because, according to them, the US was playing political games.