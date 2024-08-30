New York (WAM)

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks that have resulted in loss of civilian lives over the past months in Burkina Faso, including the attack in the town of Barsalogho on 24 August.

The Security Council said in a press statement issued early yesterday that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, stressing the need to bring the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these heinous terrorist acts to justice, and urging all States to act in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

The Security Council members stressed, through the statement, that any terrorist acts are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motives, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.