Zhang Jun, ambassador of China, the country that presides over the Council this month, speaks at the meeting, this Wednesday in New York. SARAH YENESEL (EFE)

After 40 days of war, and after four failed attempts to pass a resolution, the UN Security Council reached an agreement this Wednesday to call for “urgent and broad” humanitarian pauses in the hostilities between Israel and Hamas, and that “ for a sufficient number of days” allow access to the Aid Belt. This is the first binding resolution, after the majority adopted on October 27 by the General Assembly, of lower rank, but with a moral and political dimension. The resolution approved this Wednesday, which was presented by Malta, also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas (“the taking of hostages is prohibited by international law,” he recalls) and underlines the need, also in accordance to international law, to “protect children as persons not participating in hostilities, and as especially vulnerable persons.”

The 15 members of the Security Council thus manage to overcome a blockade marked by four unsuccessful attempts to take action due to the inherent veto power of the five permanent members. If on previous occasions it was the US opposing a draft resolution presented by Brazil, which also called for humanitarian pauses, and China and Russia, blocking a US initiative, this time the text has passed thanks to the abstention of the US. , Russia and the United Kingdom. The initiative of the Council, the highest body of the UN, in charge of ensuring world peace and security, goes ahead days after Israel agreed to open four-hour humanitarian pauses sponsored by the United States. The two countries are strictly opposed to a ceasefire for fear that it will be used by Hamas to rearm or reorganize.

“The affirmative vote came after four unsuccessful attempts to take action last month,” the official statement acknowledges. Despite the majority garnered by the Maltese proposal, resolution 2712 adopted at the 9479th meeting of the Council has been the target of criticism from Israel. Its deputy permanent representative, Brett Jonathan Miller, was the last to speak before the vote to denounce how “far removed from reality on the ground” the resolution is, since “it falls on deaf ears when it comes to Hamas and other organizations.” terrorists.” Miller noted that the Council has met a dozen times in the six weeks since Hamas’ “barbaric invasion” of Israel, which it has yet to condemn as the world’s leading body for peace and security.

“The resolution focuses solely on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. He doesn’t mention what has led to this moment. The resolution makes it appear that what we are witnessing in Gaza has happened of its own volition,” said the Israeli diplomat. Given that Israel’s top priority is to return the hostages home, he stressed, “and given that Security Council resolutions have no weight in the face of terrorists, Israel will continue to do whatever is necessary to achieve this goal.” , alluding to the disdain with which the text is received.

Riyad Mansour, permanent representative of the observer State of Palestine, also welcomed with skepticism the support of the Council, in his opinion late, since, he assured, the highest executive body of the UN should have called for a ceasefire and been convinced that it was not there is a military solution. “The Council should have heeded the call of the UN and all humanitarian organizations on Earth for a humanitarian ceasefire,” Mansour said. “The call of the General Assembly should have at least been echoed [el pasado día 27 de octubre] to an immediate, lasting and sustained humanitarian truce leading to the cessation of hostilities.”

Zhang Jun, the ambassador of China – the country that holds the presidency of the Council this month – also acknowledged that the Council should have agreed much earlier and with a stronger resolution. “The key is to implement the resolution and its provisions ‘to the letter,’” Zhang said. Vasili Nebenzia, Russia’s ambassador to the UN, stressed that no humanitarian “pause” can replace a ceasefire, and regretted that the resolution has been “emptied of content” by “pressure from Washington.” “It is a shame that the Council has expressed such a weak call,” Nebenzia said. For the United Kingdom ambassador, Barbara Woodward, the resolution “will save lives,” even though it does not condemn the Hamas attacks of October 7, which explains the abstention of her delegation. Her American colleague, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, expressed herself in the same terms, explaining that her country could not vote “yes” to a text that did not condemn Hamas or reaffirm the right of all member states to protect their citizens from attacks. terrorists, alluding to Washington’s unconditional support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

In addition to demanding the immediate release of the hostages held by Hamas, the resolution calls for “the urgent and expanded creation of humanitarian corridors throughout the enclave to save and protect civilian lives.” The naming of these humanitarian corridors or corridors, called pauses in some previous draft resolutions – such as the one vetoed by the US at the time – has had the Council immersed in a Byzantine dialogue for six weeks. Although the terms (and concepts) ceasefire and truce remain taboo for Israel, the United States and the United Kingdom, the commitment to the immediate adoption of “extended and extensive” pauses to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza is a first. step, although insufficient for the majority of the members and, above all, the civilian population.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.