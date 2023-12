United Nations Headquarters, in New York: text approved this Friday changed the tone of the initial proposal and calls for measures to “create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities” | Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

After four days of delays and negotiations, the United Nations Security Council finally approved this Friday (22) a resolution to increase humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, but without calling for a ceasefire, as was foreseen in the initial proposal. .

The United States and Russia abstained, while the other council members voted in favor of the resolution.

The resolution calls for “urgent and prolonged humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days to allow full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access” and urgent measures “to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities.”

The initial text, proposed by the United Arab Emirates, spoke of directly asking for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities”. Russia, despite abstaining, criticized the change in tone.

“By approving this, the council would essentially be giving the Israeli armed forces complete freedom of movement for further 'cleansing' of the Gaza Strip,” Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said before the vote, according to Reuters.

Another point that had been holding up negotiations was the possibility of the United Nations replacing Israel in the inspection of humanitarian aid destined for the Gaza Strip.

Ultimately, a compromise was reached, in which the UN secretariat-general will appoint a humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator to establish a mechanism to accelerate aid to Gaza through countries that are not parties to the conflict.

This coordinator will also have the responsibility “to facilitate, coordinate, monitor and verify in Gaza, as appropriate, the humanitarian nature” of the aid.