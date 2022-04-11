Municipalities will succeed in arranging the necessary 50,000 reception places for Ukrainian asylum seekers from the beginning of May. The chairman of the Security Council, Hubert Bruls, said this to the ANP news agency on Monday evening after the consultation with the mayors of the 25 security regions.

After the consultation in Utrecht, in which State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Justice and Security, VVD) and Minister Dilan Yesilgöz (Justice and Security, VVD) also joined, Bruls said that some municipalities are still working on creating hundreds or in some cases, thousands of spots. Now each security region has been instructed to arrange at least two thousand reception places. Many regions are already well above this.

The mayors have asked Van den Burg and Yesilgöz how much financing they will receive for the longer term, so that they can make a decision about what kind of contract to enter into with the reception locations, says Bruls. “As long as municipalities do not have that certainty, they will not accept it against the rent or purchase.” Minister Yeşilgöz made no concrete financial commitments, but did inform the ANP that every municipality that advances money now will receive it back from the government in the future.