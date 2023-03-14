There is a threat of a shortage of at least 2,000 reception places for asylum seekers this month. This has emerged from a consultation between State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum, VVD) with the 25 mayors of the Security Council, ANP news agency reports. By keeping crisis emergency shelters open longer, that shortage can be reduced to a thousand.

However, finding a thousand places is made more difficult because some municipalities reject the admission of certain asylum seekers, such as single young men. They would have room in their crisis emergency reception locations.

Earlier on Monday wrote RTL News that the deficit could be higher this month. Based on documents seen, there was talk of a shortage of almost four thousand, which could increase if the cruise ship in Velsen is closed. In the municipality of Velsen there is no support among residents and politicians to keep the ship, which can accommodate about a thousand people, open even longer.

Read also: Velsen-Noord can vote on asylum seekers’ ship: ‘Should we send those poor wretches away now?’



No improvement expected

It is not expected that the pressure on the reception system will be relieved in the coming months, because the number of reception places in the Netherlands is declining. On the other hand, an increase in the number of asylum applications is expected in the Netherlands this spring, which will increase the demand for shelter.

According to Security Council chairman Hubert Bruls, the structural reception of asylum seekers in the Netherlands is not in order. “There are actually about 60,000 structural places for asylum seekers needed in the Netherlands. But structural shelter has not yet been arranged. It is therefore clear that emergency shelter is still unavoidable,” said Bruls, according to the ANP news agency.