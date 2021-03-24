Security Continuation of exceptional circumstances has further increased home alarms: “The surface is tightening”, the police characterize the situation in many homes

According to police, possible restrictions on movement could complicate the situation in the homes.

Finns have made an exceptional number of home alerts to the police this winter. The situation has worsened compared to last year’s exceptional circumstances, says the Police Board’s police inspector Marko Savolainen.

In February and March, the police received 1,800 to 2,000 home alarm assignments per week.

Last year, there were only a couple of equally busy weeks during the spring corona restrictions. At other times, there were typically 1,200 to 1,700 weekly home alarms.

In the background it is likely that people have been staying at home longer than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic for a long time.

“Many have probably started to get tired and annoyed by the continuing exceptional circumstances. The surface tightens. It is reflected in the large number of home alarms, ”police inspector Savolainen estimates.

By contrast, the closure of restaurants a couple of weeks ago does not seem to have caused a particular spike in the national number of home alerts. The number of alerts was exceptionally high even before the restaurant closure.

Police estimate that the situation may worsen during the spring.

“The forecast is that if movement restrictions are introduced in some areas, home alarms may also increase in those areas,” says Savolainen.

The government has prepared for the introduction of restrictions on movement, but the ruling parties, especially the RCP, the Left Alliance and the Greens, have opposed them.

Particularly a lot of the police have had home alarm duties during the winter due to noise. In this case, the alarm is typically made by the neighbor of the whistler.

The police have also received a lot of home alerts that the police have defined as a person disorder. In them, the alarmer is often in the same apartment as the target person.

There have also been quite a few cases of domestic violence, but their number does not differ as much from last year as other home alarms.

Secretary-General of the Association of First and Shelter Homes Riitta Särkelä calls for help to be sought as early as possible, for example from the association’s Nettiturvakoti online service, if the situation at home tightens.

“Domestic and intimate partner violence does not usually end on its own,” says Särkelä.

Its instead, the number of beatings reported to the police has clearly decreased recently. They are less common in both public and private places.

The number of assaults in the previous three weeks has remained lower than ever in the last and second year.

“The good question is why the reduction in assaults is due. One reason may be that people have avoided moving around in public places. Restrictions on restaurant openings can also help explain the situation, ”says police inspector Savolainen.

On the other hand, if the violence has to some extent moved from public places to people’s homes, it may at the same time be easier for them not to come to the attention of the authorities.