In the dictionary of political literature, each term corresponds to another term or more opposite to it in meaning, and these meanings are known linguistically as opposites, for conflict corresponds to security, harmony and harmony, as for conflict, among its synonyms is crisis, hatred, tension, strife, disagreement, discord and hostility. Friendship and peace.

The international conflict is not a new event. For thousands of years, the earth has been ravaged under the craziness of conflicts, wars and conflicts on the cultural, economic, social, political, military, religious and other levels, and since before ancient civilizations such as the Greeks and Romans to this day, conflicts continue to destroy humanity, and destroy what the wise and wise try. Creative people build it to create a safe, quiet and stable place, in which the peoples advance with knowledge, knowledge and development, and for what is good for all humanity.

The political scientist, Karl Deutsch, says that “conflict is the presence of incident activities or ongoing actions that contradict each other, and it is an activity that does not agree with one another, and it is what prevents or hinders the occurrence or effectiveness of the second activity. In his book with others, “The Political Society and the North Atlantic Region: The International Organization in Light of Historical Experience”, “Deutsch” defines the concept of the security community as “a specific area in which the use of violence is unthinkable”, that is, devoid of conflict, and says that “the security community is a group Of the people who have reached a treaty that common problems can be solved, and they must be solved by means of peaceful change, and through procedures, committed to a team spirit, mutual trust and common interests between them.

The conflict in the Middle East region is also an international conflict par excellence, on the one hand there is the ethnic, political and economic conflict, which was ignited and fueled by Turkey and Iran towards the Arab countries, and there is the struggle of international powers such as America and Russia over regions and countries in the Middle East and their struggle to close political, military and economic alliances with Other countries, in addition to the ideological conflicts raised by terrorist groups and sponsors of extremist ideology, which produced “the Brotherhood” and “ISIS” and other terrorist movements.

Tensions, crises, conflicts and conflicts that Turkey and Iran initiate in the Middle East region, in which the complete theoretical trends of the phenomenon of international conflict, such as aggressiveness, such as the instinct of authoritarianism and control, the drive for revenge and expansion of the leaders of these two countries, according to Sigmund Freud’s theory, and feelings of selfishness, stupidity and misdirection of tendencies as he sees it. The American political scientist “Kenneth Waltz”, as well as the trend of official and popular frustration in both Turkey and Iran, according to the theory of “Eric Frem” and “Vogel”, who believes that “the feeling of frustration resulting from trauma leads to violence and a tendency to destroy”, in addition to personality and beliefs Nationalism, which pushed both Iran and Turkey to the approach of aggressive national psychology, or what could be called the “aggressive national character.”

Observers of the activities of the Philia Forum 2021, or the “Friendship Forum”, which was held last weekend in the Greek capital Athens, with the participation of the foreign ministers of the UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Greece, the Republic of Cyprus and the Republic of France, and very clearly monitored the deep message that the forum carried To stop the conflict in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean region, the UAE said its speech expressing its strategic vision that “the UAE rejects foreign interference in the internal affairs of countries, and stresses the importance of respecting the rule of law and adhering to international conventions, and the security and stability of the eastern Mediterranean and the Arab region. “, And that” in light of the increasing number of challenges and crises facing the two regions, we require serious collective action and an increase in cooperation and coordination, and to deal with them with rationality, wisdom and balance, to lay the foundations for development, security, stability and peace, in a way that achieves the hopes and aspirations of our peoples. “

These are the lofty goals that the UAE seeks to spread in place of conflict, conflict and tension. The UAE is a peace-loving country that continues its efforts to spread a culture of tolerance, moderation and coexistence among peoples, and to prevail the language of dialogue and reason among them, and that joint coordination between the countries of the “Philia Forum 2021” confirms the existence of political will The joint effort to overcome the challenges on the regional and international arenas effectively and positively

Analysts believe that the invitation of the Greek Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias, at the conclusion of the forum that “Greece’s ambition is to become a bridge between the eastern Mediterranean, the Gulf, the Balkans and Europe” is a peace call that strengthens the ties between East and West, and it will be the cornerstone of building that bridge that will not be needed. Passing through Turkey, mired in conflicts, crises and wars.