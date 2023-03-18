Colombia.- After recording his last words for his friends and family, an escort of a securities vehicle lost his life. The man would have been injured after an assault on the vehicle in the cOcaña-Aguachica highway, in César, Colombia.

The man died after the attack after being admitted to the Emiro Quintero Cañizares de Ocaña Hospitalin the department of Norte de Santander, according to local media.

The man upon feeling his end decided to express his last words on video where he showed his pain, sadness and peace. In his message, the man only said goodbye.

“Bye guys, bye… You won’t see me laughing anymore”, expressed the man who hours later passed away.

As reported by the man, who has shocked social networks for his painful message was identified as Leandro Andrés, escort of a securities firm. During the assault, he sustained a wound to his right leg that perforated his femoral vein.

The tragic death of the escort shocked all of Colombia, and many political actors came together to express their disapproval of the violent events that have occurred in the country.