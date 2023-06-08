The Director of Electronic Services and Communications Department in Ras Al Khaimah Police, Colonel Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al Ahmed, said that the security surveillance cameras in the “Hemaya” system deployed in commercial establishments in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah are not limited to monitoring crimes and thefts, and providing safety, but they are considered legally fair factors. For people, by proving evidence of a person at the time of the event or crime, and security surveillance cameras are considered part of justice, and may remove suspicion from others at the scene of the event.

He explained that surveillance cameras in homes are very important, but without exaggerating their installation in a large number in homes, with a focus on specific corners of the house, to install cameras in them, and he continued that installing two cameras in front of the house and the same in the yard of the house outside, is sufficient to conduct electronic surveillance.

During his hosting of the Al-Ain Al-Sahira program, which is organized by the General Command of Ras Al-Khaimah Police, he pointed to the importance of the role played by the protection system in preserving and enhancing security and safety, and monitoring facilities through advanced modern cameras, stressing the presence of more than 180,000 cameras in facilities at the level of the emirate. It is considered as the eye of the police to ensure security and safety, and to achieve reassurance for all members of society.

He added that the surveillance cameras, with a protection system, include the most prominent and latest technologies, according to the highest international standards, at a time when care is taken to keep up to date with the latest technologies in this field, to keep abreast of these developments, through participation in specialized exhibitions, to ensure the provision of the best service.

He stated that Ras Al Khaimah Police is linked to a strategic partnership with the Public Resources Authority, whereby each party plays an integral role with the second party, to achieve the best results and provide the highest levels of distinguished service, explaining that the protection system has proven remarkably effective since its implementation about seven years ago, in limiting Preventing crime from occurring, and providing accurate records in facilities that enhance police and security work.

For his part, the Director of the Inspection Branch at the Public Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, Eng. Abdullah Al Shehhi, indicated that the number of protection system cameras reached 180,836 cameras, including 115,621 internal cameras distributed to 23,550 facilities at the level of Ras Al Khaimah.

He explained that the number of service providers for the protection program has reached 120 licensed companies that carry out the work of installing and maintaining the system, after it has passed all the requirements for that, as it is approved in cooperation with the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, indicating that the authority provides a variety of electronic and digital services to serve service providers. And its users are the owners of the facilities, aiming to save them time and effort, and to facilitate the follow-up of the technical status of the system and solve any emergency technical problems.

He added that the authority recently launched the “Fitch” initiative, which includes 11 employees, including nine male and two female employees, as an inspection was conducted on all establishments, within a protection system, within 40 days, to confirm their commitment to implementing a protection system.

