Rua Fernando Silva, in Rio do Sul, was taken over by the rise in the level of the Itajaí-Açu river; water reached the 1st floor of the houses

Rains and floods were recorded in Santa Catarina on Friday (Nov 17, 2023) and this Saturday (Nov 18). The city had its 2nd biggest flood after the Itajaí-Açu river overflowed its banks. Accelerated images from a security camera show the advance of water on Rua Fernando Silva in the Canoas neighborhood, in Rio do Sul, in Vale do Itajaí. In the video, it is possible to see that, in around 24 hours, the street was taken over. The water reached the first floor of the houses in the area. According to the city hall, 50% of the roads were taken over by water.

