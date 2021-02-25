A terrifying new adventure is on the way. Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach featured a gameplay trailer during the State of Play of this Thursday.

The game developed by Steel wool studios will come to Playstation 4 Y Playstation 5 sometime in 2021, with the same dark and gloomy setting.

The new images of FNAF: Security Breach allowed us to meet some of the characters that will be behind us and the stage in which the story will unfold. Although it seems that the developers wanted to bet on another type of terror.

Five Nights At Freddy’s changes its tonic

For those who know the franchise of Steel Wool, FNAF was characterized in its previous installments by showing a type of psychological terror that bet on jumpscares. However, this time it seems that the focus was changed.

From what could be seen in the new trailer, Security Breach he will bet more on stealth and conventional terror. Very much in the style of Resident Evil 7, in which the main thing is to stay hidden and escape from the pursuers.

The atmosphere of FNAF It was also modified, although it still retains certain elements that make it stand out from the rest of horror series. In addition, the soundtrack seems to be very well worked to keep us in constant tension, while we hide from the different threats of the game.

We will wait for more details to be revealed to know the final version of the game and discover the terrifying story that surrounds it. Five nights at freddy’s. We know that Steel Wool will not disappoint.

