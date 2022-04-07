Security Border Guard Establishes Cyber ​​Unit to Fight Hostile Attacks – Caused by “General Security Situation”

Security police have warned of cyber attacks in Russia.

Border Guard is setting up a new kind of cyber unit to fight hostile attacks.

Chief Information Officer of the Border Guard, Colonel Jaakko Ritola says the role of the future cyber unit will be defensive. Its task is to prevent, identify and combat possible cyber attacks on the Border Guard’s operational information and surveillance systems.

The unit itself does not conduct cyber intelligence online and is not intended to conduct counterattacks against a potentially hostile actor.

According to Ritola, Finland’s border control and its systems have not been the subject of serious cyber attacks so far, but it is important to be prepared to identify and combat them.

Project According to Ritola, he has been involved in the long-term plans of the Border Guard. According to Ritola, the reason for setting up a cyber unit right now is “the general security situation that currently prevails”.

“A hostile actor can be an individual user of a network, a group seeking criminal gain, or some state activity. The goals can be, for example, personal retaliation, harming the authorities, intelligence against systems or data, obtaining data for various purposes, corrupting data, destroying data, slowing down the availability of networks and systems, or even in the worst cases, destroying them, ”says Ritola.

The information and cyber security work of the Border Guard is to be strengthened by approximately 25 person-years.

“It will take a couple of years to set up a cyber unit, but we can move faster if necessary. The biggest challenge is getting experts in the field, as one or the other is looking for a job these days, ”says Ritola.

Finnish Security Intelligence Service warned last week that Russia is likely to target cyber attacks and information influx in Finland in the coming months.

Read more: Supo: Russia is likely to take action against Finland in the coming months – cyber attacks and information influence expected

The establishment of the Border Guard Cyber ​​Unit is part of the additional funding approved by the government in a framework debate on Tuesday to strengthen cyber security in various sectors of government.

The appropriation will also be used to launch a project to reform the emergency communication system at the Emergency Response Center, among other things, with the aim of improving the system’s cyber security and operational reliability.

Additional resources will be allocated to the police to prevent and investigate serious cybercrimes against critical infrastructure.

The Border Guard also received funding in a framework dispute the acquisition of two clearly more advanced surveillance aircraft for border control.