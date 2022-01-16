Monday, January 17, 2022
Security Bloomberg: EU launched cyber attack on imaginary Finnish power company on Friday

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 16, 2022
in World
The exercise learned how to work together between countries when a contaminated program might spread from one place to another.

European the union began defensive exercises against cyber attacks on friday.

News agency Bloomberg by The simulated situation was practiced in a situation where a cyber attack was directed at an imaginary power company in Finland.

At the same time At the time, it was reported from Ukraine that a cyber attack had obscured 70 government websites. According to Ukrainian security authorities, there was “some evidence” that the attacks were carried out by Russia.

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrel warned EU defense ministers last week that member states must prepare to improve their security.

Attack Finland was part of a stress testing program in which member countries work together to improve their capabilities in cyber-attack situations.

In an imaginary situation, the software used by a large Finnish power company was revealed to be contaminated and it was in danger of spreading to different industries across Europe, Bloomberg said.

