Security Bill, oppositions in the streets

The opposition finds unity on security and takes to the streets to protest against the bill that provides for a crackdown on the security front.



“We are here to denounce a step backwards of the country. We have also taken a step backwards with respect to the Rocco code. Twenty new crimes have been introduced, obviously not against the political class, but against ordinary people. Security cannot be improved like this. In all this, 22 thousand units between Carabinieri and Police are missing. We will fight in every way to say that this is not the way forward”. This was said by the President of the M5S, Giuseppe Conte, at the demonstration against the Security Bill in Rome.

Security Bill: Schlein, we will oppose it in Parliament

“We are in the square today together with Cgil, Uil, many associations and many people against liberticidal laws that want to repress dissent against new penalties, new crimes and aggravating circumstances when the situation in prisons is explosive. We are here to oppose the security bill that does not bring security but more repression with new laws that even punish roadblocks that can be done peacefully and those who demonstrate peacefully against works that they do not agree with. These are more repressive laws than the Rocco code, we need to go back to the 1930s. These are laws dictated by an ideological fury that is not good for the country, which is a country that also cares about people’s freedom. We will oppose it in Parliament but this strong social mobilization is also important”. This was said by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, in the square against the Security bill.

Security Bill: Bonelli, mobilize the country against fascist law

“The security bill is an authoritarian and fascist measure in the other country: they send to prison Italians who protest because they lose their jobs, who protest for a better school. Meloni’s answer to the social crisis is prison”. This was stated by the spokesperson of Europa Verde and Avs deputy, Angelo Bonelli, at the demonstration against the Security bill, a few meters from the Senate. “On this measure, which is an authoritarian and fascist turn, it is necessary to mobilize the country, the trade unions and civic associations to the maximum. I do not exclude the use of the referendum instrument on this either. What is happening in this country is a very serious fact”, concludes Bonelli.

Security Bill: Magi, stop it before it reaches the courts

“Criminal laws should be the last resort for crimes that cause damage to third parties. Here, instead, we are taking a step back even with respect to the Rocco code. Thousands of light cannabis entrepreneurs are being equated to narcos. We are convinced that these are unconstitutional laws, but before their unconstitutionality is sanctioned in the courts, it will have caused damage in the country”. This was stated by the secretary of Più Europa Riccardo Magi at the demonstration against the Security bill.