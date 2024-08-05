A “dangerous precedent” also for the Dems. “Equating light cannabis to that with THC is a very serious mistake and the government tonight, this time under cover of darkness, by approving an amendment to the security decree has decided to wipe out a production sector that employs thousands of people and has a turnover of over 500 million a year. The government’s propaganda madness has won, at least for now, as it thinks it is communicating an institutional commitment against drugs that are something other than light cannabis with production potential in cosmetics, herbal medicine, food supplements and floriculture. A wrong choice that affects a sector that employs many young people and that should have been helped and certainly not destroyed also because there are no health contraindications”. So Stephen Vaccarileader of the Democratic Party group in the Agriculture Commission and secretary of the Presidency of the Chamber.

Security bill, ok to bodycams for police officers

Not just cannabis. The Justice and Constitutional Affairs Committees of the Chamber of Deputies gave the green light to an amendment to the security bill on bodycam for police officers. “The approval of the amendment – underlines the Undersecretary of the Interior Nicola Molteni – is an extraordinary result of historic importance for the benefit of the security operators of our country. The video cameras, for those who carry out public order activities, territorial control, surveillance in sensitive sites and places, on board trains and in the railway environment, are an indispensable tool of transparency, protection, protection and deterrence of our State servants”.

“The introduction of the body cam – adds Molteni – for years the object of request of our operators and of all the unions of the police forces, always at the forefront for the application of this instrument, is the confirmation of the attention and the deep sense of gratitude by the government and the minister Piantedosi towards those who every day with courage, professionalism, spirit of service protect, guard and safeguard the safety of Italian citizens and our communities. L‘introduction of bodycams, together with the strengthening of legal protection with the doubling of the advance foreseen with another amendment approved in the Security package, they represent two very important signals towards our police forces. An important job done in these weeks of which I am proud and honoured”.