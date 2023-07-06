Security | Be prepared for checks at airports and ports, for example – Border control in use due to Joe Biden’s visit

Normally there are no border checks at internal borders, but they have been reinstated in the past due to security measures for large visits.

Finland border control will be introduced for a week at the internal borders by the President of the United States Joe Biden due to the visit, inform the Ministry of the Interior and the Border Guard.

Internal borders refer to borders between Schengen countries. Normally, there are no border checks at internal borders. However, from Saturday of this week to Saturday of next week, inspections will be carried out by the Border Guard by at airports, ports, land border crossings between Finland and Sweden and land border crossings between Finland and Norway.

The reason is the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistön hosted by the Nordic and US summit next Thursday. According to a press release from the Ministry of the Interior, internal border control has been introduced before for high-level visits.

Anyone crossing the internal border must prepare for a border inspection, the Ministry of the Interior says. However, border control does not apply to all passengers, but is targeted according to the authority’s assessment.

According to the press release of the Ministry of the Interior, enhanced control of internal borders does not change the requirements for which travel documents must be carried on the trip. Even when moving around the Schengen area normally, you must carry a passport or identity card.