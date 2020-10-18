The cruel Islamist attack on a teacher in France frightens the German security authorities. “We see the danger of copycat acts,” said a high-ranking expert the Tagesspiegel. Such an act “can also happen in Germany”. On Friday, an 18-year-old Russian-Chechen refugee stabbed history and geography teacher Samuel Paty with a butcher’s knife in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine and beheaded him. The motive was hatred of the 47-year-old Paty. He had mentioned the controversial Mohammed cartoons in class on the subject of freedom of expression.

After the crime, the murderer posted a photo of the victim and hateful slogans against Paty and French President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter. The assassin also threatened the police who were chasing him and was shot. The attack caused horror beyond France and testifies to the danger posed by the anger of radicalized Muslims over Mohammed caricatures.

Macron: Paty taught his students freedom of expression

Macron spoke of an “Islamist terrorist attack” in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine on Friday evening. Paty was murdered because he “taught his students freedom of expression, freedom to believe and not to believe”. Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) wrote on Twitter that “we must never be intimidated by terror, extremism and violence”.

In September a Pakistani had injured two journalists

The German authorities are concerned that because of the extreme brutality and the motive, the attack could incite young Muslims in Germany who have already been radicalized by terror videos. Caricatures about the prophet “remain a spark that can still jump over at any time,” warned the security expert.

In September, an 18-year-old Pakistani man seriously injured two journalists with a cleaver in front of the former offices of “Charlie Hebdo” in Paris. Shortly before that, the magazine published Mohammed cartoons – as a commentary on the start of the trial of 13 men and one woman who allegedly helped the two terrorists in the attack on “Charlie Hebdo” in January 2015. The Islamists of Al Qaeda shot twelve people, including several members of the magazine’s editorial team. The attack was an act of revenge for the publication of cartoons of Mohammed.

Fanatical Muslims set fire to messages from Denmark

The riot among Muslims began after the Danish newspaper “Jyllands Posten” published twelve satirical drawings in September 2005 showing Mohammed. In Islamic countries, the view is widespread that Mohammed should not be depicted, even if there is no such prohibition in the Koran. The caricatures sparked violent protests in predominantly Islamic states. Fanatical Muslims set fire to Denmark’s embassies in Beirut and Damascus, and more than a dozen Christians died in a pogrom in Nigeria.

German media were also in danger

The anger was also directed against Germany, as several newspapers, including the Tagesspiegel, reprinted some caricatures from the “Jyllands Posten” in February 2006 – as a commitment to freedom of expression and freedom of the press. The media houses were also in danger. In March 2006, a Pakistani man broke into the Axel Springer building in Berlin with a knife in order to kill the then editor-in-chief of “Welt”, Roger Köppel. The police stopped the attacker.

In July 2006, two Lebanese bombed two regional trains at Cologne Central Station. However, the explosion of the explosive devices hidden in suitcases did not materialize due to a technical defect. One of the perpetrators was caught in Germany and gave as the motive the anger at the reprint of the Mohammed caricatures in the “Welt”, the Tagesspiegel and other German newspapers. The Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court sentenced the perpetrator to twelve years in prison.

Anis Amri’s attack in Berlin was a copycat act