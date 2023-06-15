Mith fast-track legislation, Australia has halted the construction of a Russian embassy near its parliament. The construction of the embassy at this location was classified as too high a security risk. “The government has received very clear security advice that a new Russian presence so close to the parliament building poses a risk. We are acting promptly to ensure the leasehold does not become a formal diplomatic presence,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said ahead of the law’s passage.

The law invalidates the lease agreement with the Russian government for the land. Moscow’s previous diplomatic representation in the Griffith district is not affected and may continue to operate. “The fundamental problem with the requested second Russian embassy is the location. The site is right next to the Houses of Parliament,” Home Secretary Clare O’Neil said at a news conference on Thursday. The government had decided that the property should not be used for diplomatic missions from other countries in the future either.

The two chambers of parliament passed the new law in just one hour. It follows a long legal battle over building the Russian embassy on this site. In May, a court overturned an eviction order previously issued by the Canberra Capital Territory government.

For years, Australia has been particularly critical of Russian aggression and attempts by Moscow to exert political influence. Among other things, the country had taken a political lead in efforts to clarify the situation after the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014.







The government in Canberra is also supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invaders and is supplying 90 “Bushmaster” armored vehicles.