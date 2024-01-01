Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/01/2024 – 15:32

The security scheme prepared by the State Secretariat of Military Police of Rio de Janeiro for New Year's Eve 2024 identified, through the facial recognition system, a man with an open arrest warrant for attempted murder. He was arrested and taken to the 13th DP, in Copacabana, south of the capital.

“On New Year’s Eve, SEPM began using the facial recognition system, capable of identifying individuals fleeing from justice,” he said in a statement.

According to the secretariat, three men were detained and 12 teenagers were apprehended by teams in other parts of the neighborhood. After agents approached, another man was arrested because there was an open arrest warrant against him.

The scheme involved around 3,000 military police officers. 30 blocking points and 15 inspection points were set up, with 150 metal detectors and 61 observation towers and aerial monitoring using drones.

Police officers from the Special Rondas and Crowd Control Battalion (Recom) and the 19th BPM (Copacabana) also recovered four cell phones, a sum in dollars and reais and stolen objects.

At the blocking and search points leading to the neighborhood, the police also collected glass bottles. “The impediment of objects was previously aligned and informed, since the release of SEPM’s security planning. The measure aimed to ensure the safety of the population, in an attempt to prevent the material from being used, eventually, in the commission of crimes”, informed the secretariat.

Also at the search points in Copacabana, police found 102 sharp objects, such as knives.

On Olympic Boulevard, in the city center, ten sharp objects were seized at search points with metal detectors. Furthermore, police officers from the 5th BPM (Praça da Harmonia) seized a simulacrum of a firearm at one of the blockade points.

According to the secretariat, the special scheme prepared for New Year's Eve continues throughout this Monday (1st).

Civil police

The special Civil Police scheme had the participation of 3,600 agents across the state. In the south zone of Rio, where there was a greater concentration of public, ten suspects were arrested and five minors were apprehended.

The planning was defined to reinforce the teams at the flagrant centers and provide operational support, in addition to carrying out inspection activities.