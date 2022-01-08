At the resumed operation of the airport of Kazakhstani Nur-Sultan, security has been increased. Reported by the correspondent TASS…

A military checkpoint has been set up at the entrance to the territory of the air harbor, but the cars entering are not searched. When entering the airport, people are asked to present their tickets or IDs that justify entry. Those who see off are not allowed in, but the security personnel do not show external severity.

On Saturday, January 8, access to the wired Internet was restored in the capital of Kazakhstan, which was absent in the city since Friday, but the connection to the mobile Internet is still not possible. Meanwhile, shooting resumed in the center of Almaty in the morning, and the anti-terrorist operation continues in the city.